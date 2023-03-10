South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from South32’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

South32 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

