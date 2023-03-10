South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from South32’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
South32 Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64.
South32 Company Profile
