GTN Limited (GTN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 30th

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
GTN Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.
About GTN
Further Reading
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.