Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (EAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ellerston Asian Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

