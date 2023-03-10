Auswide Bank Ltd (ABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Auswide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; cash management; and home, car, personal, home renovation, and business loans, as well as overdrafts. It also offers consumer lending; credit cards; self managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, and travel insurance products.

