Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $364.25 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $364,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 494,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.65. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.