Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,743,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.19% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $373,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.17 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.19%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.