Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,449,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.22% of SentinelOne worth $374,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in S. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $15,752,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SentinelOne by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NYSE S opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.