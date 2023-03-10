NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,451,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,793,627 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NiSource were worth $389,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

