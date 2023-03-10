Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.77% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $399,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APD. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $284.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.