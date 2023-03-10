Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,290,512 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,290,512 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.79% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $400,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $108.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.79 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.