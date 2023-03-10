Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 522,705 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,705 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $406,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

