Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,675,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,556,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Welltower were worth $429,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.41, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

