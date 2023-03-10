Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132,212 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.02% of Baidu worth $413,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,785,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 426,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Baidu stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

