Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.42% of Accuray worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 258.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 140.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 747,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 436,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

