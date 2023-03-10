Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 120,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.34% of JELD-WEN worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,096,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JELD opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

