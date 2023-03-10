551,400 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 551,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $7.74 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.