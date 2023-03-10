Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 798,630 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 798,630 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.45% of PayPal worth $450,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

