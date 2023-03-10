Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113,569 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.76% of Kanzhun worth $415,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 218,376 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

