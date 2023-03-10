Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,940 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Country Airlines worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $678,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.47. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $15,553,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,832,497 shares in the company, valued at $371,941,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $15,553,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,832,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,941,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $266,661.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,357 shares in the company, valued at $336,790.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock worth $120,213,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

