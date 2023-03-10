Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,423 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.43% of Materialise worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Materialise by 154.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 393.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 279.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 65.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 76,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. Analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Materialise Profile

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.