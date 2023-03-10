Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Li Ning Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $204.19 on Thursday. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.47.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

