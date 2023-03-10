Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Li Ning Trading Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $204.19 on Thursday. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.47.
Li Ning Company Profile
