CIBC Raises Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$86.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIMAF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Linamar Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of Linamar stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

