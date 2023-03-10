Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash (OTC:MCSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Metcash Stock Performance
Metcash stock opened at 2.80 on Thursday. Metcash has a 1-year low of 2.58 and a 1-year high of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.76.
About Metcash
