Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

TCNNF stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

