Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Trading Down 10.6 %

TCLAF opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Transcontinental has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.73.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.