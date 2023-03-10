Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.
Transcontinental Trading Down 10.6 %
TCLAF opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Transcontinental has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.73.
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcontinental (TCLAF)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.