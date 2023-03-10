Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SCEYF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.62.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions. The company was founded on February 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

