Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SCEYF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.62.
About Source Energy Services
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Energy Services (SCEYF)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.