Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

TCNNF stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.