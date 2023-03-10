The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Barclays

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSTGF. HSBC cut The Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.
OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
