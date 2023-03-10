Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STLJF. National Bank Financial lowered Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

