Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STLJF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

