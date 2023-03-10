Bank of America Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Bank of America reissued their market perform rating on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of LDI opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,023.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,023.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,149,398 shares of company stock worth $2,360,044 in the last three months. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in loanDepot by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

