Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

