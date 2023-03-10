Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
NYSE:LTH opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
