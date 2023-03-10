MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wedbush

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.26.

MongoDB Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $209.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 371,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 87.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

