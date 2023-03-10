The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $280.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.26.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $209.57 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average of $204.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in MongoDB by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

