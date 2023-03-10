Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.
NVEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.57.
Nuvei Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $79.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Are These Medical Device Makers Getting Ready To Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.