Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $79.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuvei by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

