Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.57.

NVEI opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

