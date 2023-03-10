Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.57.
Nuvei Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $79.13.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
