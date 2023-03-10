Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $79.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuvei by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

