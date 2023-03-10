Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NVEI opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 64,134 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 1,958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

