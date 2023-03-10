Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday.

Forterra Stock Down 2.0 %

FORT stock opened at GBX 207.79 ($2.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 301 ($3.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.07. The firm has a market cap of £442.18 million, a PE ratio of 831.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Forterra Increases Dividend

Forterra Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,400.00%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

