Elementis (LON:ELM) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Elementis Price Performance

ELM opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £719.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12,320.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.10 ($1.56).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

