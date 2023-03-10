OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.35 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.04.
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
