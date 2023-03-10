OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.35 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.