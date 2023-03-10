Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Vita Coco Trading Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ:COCO opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.22 million, a P/E ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $5,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
