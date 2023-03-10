Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.22 million, a P/E ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 685,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,516.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $5,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.