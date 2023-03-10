CIBC Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIRDF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

