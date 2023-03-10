Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $806.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $787.00 to $806.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $853.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $804.10.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $743.75 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,744. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
