Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $806.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $787.00 to $806.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $853.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $804.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $743.75 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,744. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

