OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.
OptimizeRx Stock Down 11.6 %
OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
