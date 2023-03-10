Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.5 %

CPB opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.