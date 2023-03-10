Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.73.

LOGI stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

