Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Vita Coco Stock Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ COCO opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 952,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $5,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
