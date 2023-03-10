Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vita Coco Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ COCO opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ira Liran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,516.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 952,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $5,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

