Scotiabank Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGGZF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.