Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.21.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of VC opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. Visteon has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 71.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after buying an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $41,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $38,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 436.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 276,419 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.